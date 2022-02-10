Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) to Announce $0.18 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Novavax’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $7.89 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($4.95). Novavax reported earnings per share of ($2.70) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 106.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novavax will report full-year earnings of ($12.19) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($17.10) to ($3.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $29.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.92 to $49.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Novavax.

Get Novavax alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Novavax in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Novavax from $305.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Novavax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.86.

In related news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 8,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.20, for a total value of $1,817,014.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.91, for a total value of $704,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,211 shares of company stock valued at $9,593,467. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVAX. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax during the second quarter worth $37,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Novavax by 186.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Novavax during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Novavax by 462.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 48.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVAX stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.25. 93,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,752,481. Novavax has a 1 year low of $66.38 and a 1 year high of $323.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.81.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Novavax (NVAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.