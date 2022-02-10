Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) will announce ($0.56) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.53). Iovance Biotherapeutics posted earnings of ($0.47) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.17) to ($2.10). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.86) to ($2.03). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IOVA. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iovance Biotherapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.17.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 896,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,112,000 after acquiring an additional 47,712 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 134,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 4,603 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,017,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,513,000 after purchasing an additional 337,495 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 121.5% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,211,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 285,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,450,000 after acquiring an additional 148,649 shares during the last quarter. 99.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.95. 1,708,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,347,061. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.05 and its 200 day moving average is $21.00. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $13.28 and a 1 year high of $49.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 0.81.

Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

