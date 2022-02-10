Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 10th, 2022

Wall Street analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) will announce ($0.56) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.53). Iovance Biotherapeutics posted earnings of ($0.47) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.17) to ($2.10). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.86) to ($2.03). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IOVA. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iovance Biotherapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.17.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 896,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,112,000 after acquiring an additional 47,712 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 134,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 4,603 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,017,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,513,000 after purchasing an additional 337,495 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 121.5% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,211,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 285,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,450,000 after acquiring an additional 148,649 shares during the last quarter. 99.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.95. 1,708,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,347,061. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.05 and its 200 day moving average is $21.00. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $13.28 and a 1 year high of $49.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 0.81.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.