Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) to Announce $1.40 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) will report earnings of $1.40 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.34. Intercontinental Exchange reported earnings of $1.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will report full-year earnings of $5.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.43 to $5.81. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Intercontinental Exchange.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on ICE shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $172.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.44.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $8,085,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total value of $144,934.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 345.2% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 56.1% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ICE opened at $129.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.96. Intercontinental Exchange has a fifty-two week low of $109.04 and a fifty-two week high of $139.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.38%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

