Zacks: Analysts Anticipate First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) to Post $0.87 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) to post earnings per share of $0.87 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Merchants’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.89. First Merchants reported earnings of $0.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Merchants will report full-year earnings of $3.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $3.76. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $4.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Merchants.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.04). First Merchants had a net margin of 36.97% and a return on equity of 11.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on FRME. Hovde Group upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

FRME stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.35. 6,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,505. First Merchants has a 52 week low of $37.67 and a 52 week high of $50.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.15.

In other news, insider Stephan Fluhler sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $127,272.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders bought 36 shares of company stock worth $1,504. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Merchants by 2.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 449,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,730,000 after acquiring an additional 8,755 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Merchants by 18.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of First Merchants by 1.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 123,164 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of First Merchants by 1.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Merchants by 10.4% in the third quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 63,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 5,935 shares during the period. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

