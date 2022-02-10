Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) will report earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Airgain’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.22). Airgain reported earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,200%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Airgain will report full year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.10). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Airgain.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Airgain had a negative return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $15.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered Airgain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Airgain from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Airgain in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Airgain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Airgain in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

In related news, Director James K. Sims purchased 9,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $101,860.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James K. Sims purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.54 per share, for a total transaction of $57,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 16,000 shares of company stock worth $162,231. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. North Run Capital LP increased its holdings in Airgain by 73.3% in the second quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 468,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,650,000 after purchasing an additional 198,000 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Airgain in the second quarter valued at about $3,614,000. Lewis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Airgain in the fourth quarter valued at about $917,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Airgain by 146.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 55,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Airgain in the second quarter worth about $984,000. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AIRG traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.55. 10 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,603. Airgain has a fifty-two week low of $8.88 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50. The company has a market capitalization of $96.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.68 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.23.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

