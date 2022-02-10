Yoshitsu (NASDAQ:TKLF) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Yoshitsu Co Ltd (NASDAQ:TKLF)’s stock price fell 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.20 and last traded at $3.25. 1,780,626 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 8,462,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.32.

About Yoshitsu (NASDAQ:TKLF)

Yoshitsu Co Ltd is a retailer and wholesaler of beauty and health products, as well as other products principally in Japan. Yoshitsu Co Ltd is based in Tokyo, Japan.

