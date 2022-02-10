Yorkton Equity Group (CVE:YEG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.17

Yorkton Equity Group Inc. (CVE:YEG) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 21500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.
The firm has a market cap of C$19.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.18.
Yorkton Equity Group Company Profile (CVE:YEG)
