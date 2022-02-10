Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) Shares Up 7.3%

Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL) shares shot up 7.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.74 and last traded at $10.74. 4,312 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 733,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.01.

A number of research firms have recently commented on YELL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yellow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Yellow from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Yellow from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Yellow from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Get Yellow alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $563.12 million, a P/E ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 3.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.15.

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yellow Co. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew A. Doheny bought 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.15 per share, with a total value of $407,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas A. Carty bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.51 per share, for a total transaction of $135,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YELL. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Yellow during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Yellow during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Yellow by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Yellow during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Yellow during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. 45.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL)

Yellow Corp. operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company. The company was founded by A. J. Harrell in 1924 and is headquartered in Overland Park, KS.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.