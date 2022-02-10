Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Shares Bought by MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd grew its stake in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 556,812 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,729 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd’s holdings in Yandex were worth $44,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Yandex by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,626,332 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,096,062,000 after acquiring an additional 150,271 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Yandex by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,868,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $839,645,000 after buying an additional 248,818 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yandex by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 9,024,689 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $719,177,000 after buying an additional 213,209 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yandex by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,814,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $340,659,000 after buying an additional 1,016,758 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Yandex by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,448,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $355,490,000 after buying an additional 2,232,277 shares during the period. 67.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on YNDX. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Yandex from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. HSBC raised shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.83.

NASDAQ:YNDX traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.96. The stock had a trading volume of 135,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,656,497. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.03. Yandex has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $87.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

