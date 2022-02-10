Yamana Gold (AUY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSE AUY opened at $4.20 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.45. Yamana Gold has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $5.44.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Yamana Gold stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,231,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Yamana Gold worth $4,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 43.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Yamana Gold
Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
