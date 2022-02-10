Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Cut to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Xylem (NYSE:XYL) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on XYL. Raymond James cut shares of Xylem from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $121.00.

Shares of XYL opened at $95.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.32, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.18. Xylem has a 12-month low of $87.44 and a 12-month high of $138.78.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. Xylem’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Xylem will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 43.92%.

In other news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.32, for a total value of $242,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XYL. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 309.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 21,164 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

