XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.000-$5.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.730. The company issued revenue guidance of -.XPO Logistics also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.00-5.45 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XPO. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on XPO Logistics from $161.00 to $101.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Benchmark began coverage on XPO Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on XPO Logistics from $106.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on XPO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, XPO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $116.92.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

XPO opened at $69.68 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.75. XPO Logistics has a twelve month low of $61.63 and a twelve month high of $90.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.08.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other XPO Logistics news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total value of $238,770,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in XPO Logistics stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 47.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 461,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,521 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.40% of XPO Logistics worth $64,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.