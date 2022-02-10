XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. XPO Logistics updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.000-$5.450 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $5.00-5.45 EPS.

Shares of XPO Logistics stock opened at $69.68 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.75. XPO Logistics has a 12-month low of $61.63 and a 12-month high of $90.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

XPO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on XPO Logistics from $106.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their price target on XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.92.

In other XPO Logistics news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total value of $238,770,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in XPO Logistics stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 47.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 461,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 148,521 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.40% of XPO Logistics worth $64,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 73.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

