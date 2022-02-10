XP Power (LON:XPP) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5,170.17

XP Power Limited (LON:XPP) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,170.17 ($69.91) and traded as low as GBX 4,740 ($64.10). XP Power shares last traded at GBX 4,825 ($65.25), with a volume of 14,460 shares trading hands.

XPP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on XP Power from GBX 6,050 ($81.81) to GBX 6,225 ($84.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,500 ($87.90) target price on shares of XP Power in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

The company has a market cap of £951.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,995.14 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5,167.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.82.

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, high voltage DC-DC converters, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power sources.

