Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) CEO Randolph Altschuler Sells 13,011 Shares

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 13,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $585,755.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:XMTR opened at $50.46 on Thursday. Xometry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.38 and a 1-year high of $97.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.12.
Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $56.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.98 million. Analysts forecast that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XMTR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Xometry from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xometry from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.67.
About Xometry
Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.
