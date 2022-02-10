Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) CEO Randolph Altschuler Sells 13,011 Shares

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 13,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $585,755.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:XMTR opened at $50.46 on Thursday. Xometry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.38 and a 1-year high of $97.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.12.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $56.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.98 million. Analysts forecast that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XMTR. Next Century Growth Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xometry in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Xometry by 451.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Xometry in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Xometry in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Xometry during the 3rd quarter worth $138,000. 45.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XMTR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Xometry from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xometry from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.67.

About Xometry

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

