XMON (XMON) Market Cap Reaches $69.16 Million

XMON (CURRENCY:XMON) traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. One XMON coin can now be bought for about $46,262.15 or 1.04141965 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. XMON has a market cap of $69.16 million and approximately $7.97 million worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, XMON has traded up 53.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002253 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00047127 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,113.75 or 0.07009440 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,451.22 or 1.00065335 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00049728 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00052533 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006229 BTC.

About XMON

XMON was first traded on November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

XMON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMON directly using U.S. dollars.

