Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology (OTCMKTS:XJNGF) Shares Down 5.6%

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XJNGF) shares traded down 5.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.68 and last traded at $1.68. 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 8,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.78.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.99.

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of wind turbine. It operates through the following segments: Wind Turbine Generator Manufacturing and Sales; Wind Power Services; Wind Farm Development; and Others. The Wind Turbine Generator Manufacturing and Sales segment engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of wind turbine generators, and wind power components.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.