Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology (OTCMKTS:XJNGF) Shares Down 5.6%

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XJNGF) shares traded down 5.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.68 and last traded at $1.68. 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 8,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.78.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.99.
Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of wind turbine. It operates through the following segments: Wind Turbine Generator Manufacturing and Sales; Wind Power Services; Wind Farm Development; and Others. The Wind Turbine Generator Manufacturing and Sales segment engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of wind turbine generators, and wind power components.
