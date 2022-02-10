Wrap Technologies (OTCMKTS:WRTC) Shares Up 1.1%

Shares of Wrap Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WRTC) shot up 1.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.79 and last traded at $2.76. 121,247 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 805,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.73.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.47.

Wrap Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WRTC)

Wrap Technologies, Inc operates as a development stage security technology company. It focuses on delivering solutions to customers, primarily law enforcement and security personnel. The firm products includes BolaWrap 100, which is a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle an individual at a range of 10-25 feet.

