Wrap Technologies (OTCMKTS:WRTC) Shares Up 1.1%

Shares of Wrap Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WRTC) shot up 1.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.79 and last traded at $2.76. 121,247 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 805,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.73.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.47.
Wrap Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WRTC)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wrap Technologies (WRTC)
- Can Meta (NASDAQ: FB) Rise From The Ashes?
- Time to give Flex Stock a Go
- Top Marijuana Stocks: Plenty of Investment Opportunities Abound (You’re not Late to the Game)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks That Could Outperform
- Bullish Technical Events Suggest Gains For These 3 Small Caps
Receive News & Ratings for Wrap Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wrap Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.