Wolverine Trading LLC Takes Position in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW)

Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 20,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of EZCORP by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,718,677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,575,000 after buying an additional 199,277 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of EZCORP by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,650,204 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,951,000 after buying an additional 84,290 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of EZCORP by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,177,769 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,102,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of EZCORP by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 878,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,646,000 after buying an additional 178,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of EZCORP by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 861,026 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,191,000 after buying an additional 46,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

NASDAQ:EZPW opened at $6.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $359.89 million, a PE ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.39. EZCORP, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.78 and a twelve month high of $8.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.01.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. EZCORP had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 4.47%. As a group, analysts expect that EZCORP, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The firm’s geographical segments include U.S. Pawn; Latin America Pawn; and Other International. The U.S. Pawn segment includes EZPAWN, Value Pawn & Jewelry and other branded pawn operations in the United States. The Latin America Pawn segment includes Empeño Fácil, Cash Apoyo Efectivo (“CAE“) and other branded pawn operations in Mexico, as well as GuatePrenda and MaxiEfectivo pawn operations in Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras.

