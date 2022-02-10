Wolverine Trading LLC Has $182,000 Holdings in B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRPMU)

Wolverine Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRPMU) by 48.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,869 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC’s holdings in B. Riley Principal 150 Merger were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BRPMU. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of B. Riley Principal 150 Merger in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of B. Riley Principal 150 Merger by 110.9% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 96,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 50,972 shares during the last quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of B. Riley Principal 150 Merger by 471.0% in the second quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 82,488 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of B. Riley Principal 150 Merger by 4.9% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 129,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of B. Riley Principal 150 Merger by 69.5% in the second quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 751,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,615,000 after purchasing an additional 308,250 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BRPMU opened at $10.19 on Thursday. B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.41 and a 1 year high of $17.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.44.

B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

