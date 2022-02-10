Wolfe Research Increases Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target to $57.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Wolfe Research from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 35.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on UBER. UBS Group assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $69.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.47.

UBER traded up $1.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.05. The company had a trading volume of 855,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,290,855. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.02. The company has a market cap of $81.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.54 and a beta of 1.31. Uber Technologies has a 12-month low of $32.81 and a 12-month high of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.92 per share, with a total value of $8,984,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 15,025 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 36,703 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.4% during the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 10,498 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.4% during the third quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,925 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,770 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

