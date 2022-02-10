Wintrust Financial Co. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.63 Per Share (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report issued on Monday, February 7th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.63 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.54. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.05 EPS.

WTFC has been the subject of several other research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.88.

WTFC opened at $102.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.10. Wintrust Financial has a fifty-two week low of $65.66 and a fifty-two week high of $105.56.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $429.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.42 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 25.04%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.34%.

In other Wintrust Financial news, Director Alex E. Washington III purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $89.61 per share, with a total value of $403,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 1,539.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

