Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Rating Increased to Accumulate at Gordon Haskett

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) was upgraded by Gordon Haskett from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

WSM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $219.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.14.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $163.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $162.73 and its 200 day moving average is $175.48. Williams-Sonoma has a twelve month low of $118.07 and a twelve month high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 67.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.90, for a total value of $1,719,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,828,400 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 32,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

