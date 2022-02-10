Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) traded down 7.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $71.02 and last traded at $71.32. 7,040 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 519,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.75.

A number of research firms have commented on WLL. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $50.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen lifted their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Whiting Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.63.

The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 2.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Iv Rice bought 15,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,025,049.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WLL. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

