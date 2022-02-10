White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $9.92 EPS

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The insurance provider reported $10.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $9.92, MarketWatch Earnings reports. White Mountains Insurance Group had a negative return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 49.54%.

Shares of NYSE:WTM opened at $1,055.10 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,021.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,070.03. White Mountains Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $978.51 and a fifty-two week high of $1,267.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTM. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 60.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 400.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 567.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 6.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,217,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,599,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut White Mountains Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services, and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to White Mountains’ investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

