WH Smith (LON:SMWH) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

WH Smith (LON:SMWH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

SMWH has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($28.40) target price on shares of WH Smith in a report on Monday, January 31st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($31.10) price target on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($25.69) price target on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($31.10) price objective on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of WH Smith from GBX 1,741 ($23.54) to GBX 1,737 ($23.49) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,051 ($27.73).

Get WH Smith alerts:

WH Smith stock opened at GBX 1,676.50 ($22.67) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.19 billion and a PE ratio of -26.78. WH Smith has a twelve month low of GBX 1,303 ($17.62) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,064 ($27.91). The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 483.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,528.35 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,580.21.

In other news, insider Robert Moorhead sold 29,768 shares of WH Smith stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,669 ($22.57), for a total value of £496,827.92 ($671,843.03). Also, insider Nicky Dulieu acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,532 ($20.72) per share, with a total value of £38,300 ($51,791.75).

About WH Smith

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2020, it operated 1,174 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WH Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WH Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.