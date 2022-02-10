Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Hits New 52-Week High at $41.83

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $41.83 and last traded at $41.82, with a volume of 63361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.98.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.75.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous Special dividend of $0.50. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.60%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WY. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,165 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 138,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,769,000 after buying an additional 16,132 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 408,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,062,000 after buying an additional 4,427 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 72.1% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 133,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,600,000 after buying an additional 55,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 17.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 626,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,572,000 after buying an additional 94,894 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile (NYSE:WY)

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

