Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.500-$1.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.45 billion-$4.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.23 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.48. 3,137,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,849,449. Western Digital has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $78.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.23. The firm has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.54.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.17. Western Digital had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Western Digital will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WDC. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Digital from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Western Digital from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.76.

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $215,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.