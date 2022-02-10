Westchester Capital Management LLC Has $61.36 Million Stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Westchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,409,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,418 shares during the period. Aerojet Rocketdyne accounts for approximately 1.8% of Westchester Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Westchester Capital Management LLC owned 1.75% of Aerojet Rocketdyne worth $61,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AJRD. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 300.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 461 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

AJRD stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.27. 3,837 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,386,758. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.30 and a 52 week high of $52.65.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

