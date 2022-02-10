Westchester Capital Management LLC Buys 140,095 Shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC)

Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 470,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,095 shares during the quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.81% of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III worth $4,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the third quarter worth $101,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the second quarter valued at $126,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the second quarter valued at $197,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the third quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Athanor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the third quarter valued at $278,000. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,593. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $10.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.78.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

