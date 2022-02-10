Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $4,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 4.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 59,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 2.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,807,000 after purchasing an additional 36,399 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 42.7% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 13,833 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the third quarter worth about $317,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 3.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WERN. Bank of America downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.09.

In related news, Director Scott C. Arves acquired 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.58 per share, for a total transaction of $49,038.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ WERN opened at $44.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.50 and a 1 year high of $49.76.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.17. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 13.48%.

Werner Enterprises declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, November 12th that allows the company to repurchase 6,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

