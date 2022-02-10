Wells Fargo & Company Trims Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Target Price to $325.00

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $335.00 to $325.00 in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $312.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $332.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $313.82.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $259.36 on Monday. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1 year low of $251.11 and a 1 year high of $316.39. The firm has a market cap of $57.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.66.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.29%.

In other news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith purchased 1,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $297.76 per share, with a total value of $499,939.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total value of $1,733,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 127.7% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

