Wells Fargo & Company Cuts SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target to $359.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $441.00 to $359.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 34.97% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SEDG. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $357.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.72.

SEDG stock opened at $265.98 on Tuesday. SolarEdge Technologies has a twelve month low of $199.33 and a twelve month high of $389.71. The company has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 99.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total transaction of $2,797,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,744 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.06, for a total transaction of $1,235,744.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,793 shares of company stock valued at $4,049,601 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 2,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Goodwin Daniel L grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 2,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 73.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

