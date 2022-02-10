Wedbush Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) – Wedbush lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of East West Bancorp in a research note issued on Monday, February 7th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $7.95 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.90. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.05). East West Bancorp had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 15.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.89.

NASDAQ EWBC opened at $89.97 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.18. East West Bancorp has a 52 week low of $65.22 and a 52 week high of $91.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 8,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. 88.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $99,956.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

