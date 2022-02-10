Wedbush Comments on SVB Financial Group’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) – Investment analysts at Wedbush raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 7th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $6.60 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $6.19. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $8.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $9.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $29.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $42.25 EPS.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($0.29). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 30.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on SIVB. Stephens reduced their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $790.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of SVB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $715.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $805.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $780.00 price objective (up previously from $743.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $789.06.

Shares of SIVB opened at $639.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.44. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $467.22 and a 52-week high of $763.22. The firm has a market cap of $37.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $662.64 and its 200-day moving average is $651.86.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $702.49, for a total value of $386,369.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $715.35, for a total value of $97,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,480 shares of company stock valued at $23,759,133. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. NTB Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Aufman Associates Inc bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $4,251,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

