Wedbush Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Silvergate Capital in a research note issued on Monday, February 7th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.87. Wedbush also issued estimates for Silvergate Capital’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.06). Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 44.71% and a return on equity of 8.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS.

SI has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Silvergate Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $166.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. upped their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.10.

NYSE SI opened at $127.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 44.01 and a beta of 2.37. Silvergate Capital has a 52 week low of $80.78 and a 52 week high of $239.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.76.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 39.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,771,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,748,000 after acquiring an additional 498,430 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Silvergate Capital by 17.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,756,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,015,000 after buying an additional 261,980 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Silvergate Capital by 11.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,611,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,158,000 after buying an additional 161,574 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC lifted its position in Silvergate Capital by 194.3% during the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,489,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,749,000 after buying an additional 983,076 shares during the period. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Silvergate Capital by 69.7% during the third quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 881,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,837,000 after buying an additional 362,164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael Lempres bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $112.20 per share, for a total transaction of $56,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 3,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.84, for a total transaction of $781,552.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.