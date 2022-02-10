Weatherford International (WFRD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect Weatherford International to post earnings of ($0.68) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Weatherford International stock opened at $33.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.87. Weatherford International has a 12-month low of $8.05 and a 12-month high of $34.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Weatherford International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Weatherford International in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Weatherford International from $29.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Weatherford International by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Weatherford International in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Weatherford International in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Weatherford International by 1,423.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Weatherford International by 12,548.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,898 shares in the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Weatherford International

Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. The firm’s products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction.

