Weatherford International (WFRD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect Weatherford International to post earnings of ($0.68) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Weatherford International stock opened at $33.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.87. Weatherford International has a 12-month low of $8.05 and a 12-month high of $34.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Weatherford International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Weatherford International in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Weatherford International from $29.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.
About Weatherford International
Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. The firm’s products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction.
