Wealthspire Advisors LLC Takes $588,000 Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,134 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davis Selected Advisers raised its position in shares of JD.com by 255.5% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 11,932,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $862,029,000 after buying an additional 8,575,990 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,119,813 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $658,815,000 after purchasing an additional 484,401 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 835.6% in the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 8,148,654 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $588,659,000 after purchasing an additional 7,277,722 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in JD.com by 116.2% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,761 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $566,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion lifted its position in JD.com by 2.6% during the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 7,469,101 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $539,551,000 after acquiring an additional 186,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JD. Barclays began coverage on shares of JD.com in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of JD.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of JD.com from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of JD.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.27.

NASDAQ:JD opened at $78.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.65 and a fifty-two week high of $108.29. The stock has a market cap of $104.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.82.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $2.99. The firm had revenue of $218.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.27 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

