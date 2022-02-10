Wealthspire Advisors LLC Raises Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GWW. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $536.00 to $562.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $497.36.

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 15,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total transaction of $7,679,404.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total transaction of $4,831,703.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GWW opened at $489.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $501.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $462.02. The company has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $367.00 and a 52-week high of $527.06.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.20. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 48.91% and a net margin of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 24.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.66%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

