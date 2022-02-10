Wealthspire Advisors LLC Purchases 4,237 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 57.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $33,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $40,000. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $59.75 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $46.85 and a 1 year high of $63.57. The firm has a market cap of $88.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.47.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.63.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

