Wealthspire Advisors LLC Makes New $615,000 Investment in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TTWO. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter worth $32,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 130.0% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.3% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter worth $72,000. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TTWO has been the subject of several research reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.06.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $172.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.63. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.19 and a 12 month high of $203.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $167.27 and its 200-day moving average is $166.62.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.49. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $866.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total transaction of $30,913.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

