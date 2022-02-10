Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $743,000 Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 143.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,516 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.7% during the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 90,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,273,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its position in Mondelez International by 16.4% during the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 18,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.3% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 34,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Bank of The West boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.9% in the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 57,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.4% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 320,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,674,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

In other news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $949,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 669,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $41,662,490.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,327,062 shares of company stock worth $206,422,748. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MDLZ. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.44.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $67.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.91 and a 52 week high of $69.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.78 and its 200 day moving average is $62.87. The company has a market cap of $94.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.71.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.05%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.