Wealthspire Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 635 Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 635 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $861,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,631,821 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,279,730,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Shopify by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,851,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,165,776,000 after acquiring an additional 79,031 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,032,150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,755,148,000 after acquiring an additional 30,079 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,347,329 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,826,682,000 after acquiring an additional 20,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Shopify by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,041,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,413,766,000 after acquiring an additional 45,810 shares in the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair raised Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,300.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,570.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,296.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,400.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,493.37.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $924.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $115.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48, a PEG ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,185.96 and a 200 day moving average of $1,386.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a current ratio of 13.97. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $780.00 and a one year high of $1,762.92.

About Shopify

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

