Wealthspire Advisors LLC Buys 2,553 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 45.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,953,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,005,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,533 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,865,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $663,546,000 after acquiring an additional 35,287 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 7,622,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $500,095,000 after acquiring an additional 54,996 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $386,828,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,734,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $376,226,000 after buying an additional 31,106 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $67.28 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $60.90 and a 52-week high of $70.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.02.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.