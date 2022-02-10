Wealthspire Advisors LLC Acquires 2,654 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 137.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 67.9% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.82.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $203.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $110.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.91. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.98 and a 12 month high of $246.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.50%.

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $199.50 per share, with a total value of $95,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

