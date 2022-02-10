Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 16.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:WTS traded down $3.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $153.06. 1,856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,815. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.87. Watts Water Technologies has a 52 week low of $113.44 and a 52 week high of $212.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $181.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.44.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.76%.

In related news, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 2,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $496,201.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WTS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares during the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on WTS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $153.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.