Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Watsco had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Watsco’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of WSO stock traded down $6.43 on Thursday, hitting $269.74. 13,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,863. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 0.79. Watsco has a one year low of $233.13 and a one year high of $318.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $296.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Watsco’s payout ratio is 79.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.83.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

