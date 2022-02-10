Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Purchased by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 413.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 125,344 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,930 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $33,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WSO. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,878 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Watsco during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Watsco by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Watsco by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Watsco by 270.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,945 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,863,000 after buying an additional 17,485 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.83.

Shares of NYSE:WSO opened at $276.17 on Thursday. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $233.13 and a fifty-two week high of $318.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $288.67. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 79.11%.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

