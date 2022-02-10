Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Warner Music Group Corp is a music-based content company. It operating segment consist Recorded Music and Music Publishing. Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists. Music Publishing segment owns and acquires rights. The company operates principally in the United States, the United Kingdom and internationally. Warner Music Group Corp is based in New York. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Warner Music Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Redburn Partners raised Warner Music Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Bank of America lowered Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Warner Music Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warner Music Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

WMG opened at $38.56 on Thursday. Warner Music Group has a one year low of $31.50 and a one year high of $50.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of 67.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.74, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 830.77% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Warner Music Group will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,356,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $177,142,608.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WMG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,013,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,818,000 after purchasing an additional 653,416 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 162.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,355,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931,904 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,344,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,673,000 after purchasing an additional 17,547 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,516,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,297,000 after purchasing an additional 196,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,801,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,950,000 after purchasing an additional 385,507 shares in the last quarter. 18.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

