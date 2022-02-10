Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Given a $218.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) has been given a $218.00 price objective by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 42.86% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.81.

Shares of DIS stock traded up $5.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $152.60. 2,477,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,897,721. The firm has a market cap of $277.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. Walt Disney has a fifty-two week low of $129.26 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.51.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.44. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walt Disney will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $1,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,223 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,795,456 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $20,265,797,000 after buying an additional 314,932 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Walt Disney by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,914,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,640,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,380 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Walt Disney by 8.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,294,697 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,970,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,220 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,284,577 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,770,379,000 after purchasing an additional 355,101 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 8.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,755,421 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,242,020,000 after purchasing an additional 959,579 shares during the period. 63.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

